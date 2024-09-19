Kylie Minogue announces world tour with dates in England and Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kylie Minogue has announced a world tour for 2025 which includes dates in England and Scotland.

The Padam Padam singer, 56, also announced that a “sequel” to her 2023 album Tension, which includes nine new tracks, will be released on October 18.

Kylie Minogue’s Tension tour will kickstart in her home country, Australia, before heading to Asia, reaching the UK on May 16, where she will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The Grammy-winner will also perform in Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as two nights at The O2 in London.

Minogue said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025.

“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more.

“It’s been an exhilarating ride so far, and now get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming.”

In an Instagram post announcing the news of collection Tension II, Minogue said: “LOVERS …. TENSION II … The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th!

Kylie Minogue performed at this year’s Brit Awards (James Manning/PA)

“Get ready for your close up … Lead single coming September 27th.”

Last year Tension became the Australian singer’s ninth number one album in the UK charts.

Minogue this year took home the global icon award at the Brits and won the best pop dance recording Grammy for her hit Padam Padam.

She also performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in July, which followed becoming the first headliner at nightclub Voltaire, a venue at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, in November 2023.

Tickets for Kylie Minogue UK dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 27.