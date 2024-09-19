Chris Hemsworth says Transformers One will show ‘different side’ of the robots

Actor Chris Hemsworth has said Transformers One will show a “different side” to its main characters Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee.

The 41-year-old, who plays Optimus Prime in the film, says it will show his character, who leads the Autobots, and villain Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), who leads the Decepticons, as “friends before they were enemies”.

The Australian actor also said the character Bumblebee speaking for the first time in the series would “offer up something unique”.

The cast of Transformers One (left-right) Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key attending its European premiere (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency at the film’s European premiere in London’s Leicester Square, Hemsworth said: “I think it’s really interesting to offer fans (the chance) to see a different side in both of these characters, Megatron and Optimus Prime, even Bumblebee, we haven’t heard that character speak before.

“So it does offer up something very unique and fresh to discover (Optimus Prime and Megatron) were friends before they were enemies.

“I think this is going to be interesting for people, and it puts the other films and stories into greater context and gives it a greater depth.”

Co-star Keegan-Michael Key, who plays Bumblebee, said he felt he was playing the “funnest” character.

The 53-year-old said: “It’s such an honour to play Bumblebee. I mean, of all the characters, I think I get to play the funnest character.

“He’s a fan favourite, and I felt a little bit of pressure (thinking) I’ve got to match the lore, if you will, and we had a really fun time doing it.

Keegan-Michael Key at the European premiere of Transformers One (Ian West/PA)

“Our director Josh (Cooley) helped me through the entire experience, it was great.”

Key said the fact his character could not speak in previous films had allowed people to “project their own feelings” on Bumblebee.

Speaking about the character, he added: “I think people kind of project their own feelings on how he feels.

“But the way he was animated in the Michael Bay films, it’s like watching an old Charlie Chaplin movie or Buster Keaton movie, and I think that resonates somehow.

“Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.”

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Elita-1 in the film, said her character would give an “inspiring message for young people”.

Scarlett Johansson attends the European premiere of Transformers One at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London (Ian West/PA)

She said: “The thing I love about Elita is that she knows what her strengths are, and she’s really a born leader.

“I think part of being a leader is taking the team around you and lifting everybody up, and really seeing the best parts of people, and helping them to become the best version of themselves.

“That’s what she does, and I think that’s an inspiring way to be. It’s an inspiring message for young people.”

Beginning life as a series of robot action figures which change into cars and other forms, Transformers spawned a long-running cartoon series in 1984, and a series of live action films beginning in 2007 with Transformers, one of five films in the series directed by Bay.

The robots are split into two factions, the heroic Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, who are at war with each other.

Directed by Cooley, Transformers One will be set at the start of the series’ story and follow Orion Pax and D-16, two brothers in arms who will go on to become sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron.