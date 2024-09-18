Sir Andy Murray rules out appearing on Strictly Come Dancing

Tennis legend Sir Andy Murray has told the PA news agency he will “certainly not” be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

But Sir Andy, 37, who retired last year, hinted that his brother, professional tennis player Jamie Murray, may be interested in appearing on the show, while speaking at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-AM in Surrey on Wednesday.

When asked about appearing on Strictly, Sir Andy told PA: “That’s highly unlikely. Don’t know what my brother will be doing. But it certainly won’t be me, that’s for sure.”

Judy Murray on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Their mother, Judy Murray, appeared on the 12th series of the BBC dancing show, and was eliminated in week eight at Blackpool Tower after dancing a Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins.

She was paired with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, who is now a judge on the show.

This year’s cast of contestants includes Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, X Factor winner Shayne Ward, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, Olympian Tom Dean, and Morning Live resident doctor Punam Krishan.

The line-up is completed by former England footballer Paul Merson, Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek, comedian Chris McCausland, opera singer Wynne Evans, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, JLS star JB Gill, singer Toyah Willcox and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

BBC director general Tim Davie said the corporation is “pretty close to the end” of its investigation into allegations of abuse on the show, while speaking at the Royal Television Society London Convention on Tuesday.

The investigation was begun after allegations about professional dancer Giovanni Pernice were made by his former dancer partner Amanda Abbington.

Pernice rejects the allegations.

After the allegations about Pernice’s conduct, fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima also left the show.