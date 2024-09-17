Oscar winner Brie Larson to make West End debut in Greek tragedy Elektra

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is to make her West End debut in a revival of a Greek tragedy.

Elektra, an adaptation of a Sophocles play translated by poet Anne Carson, will be directed by Daniel Fish and staged at Theatre Royal Brighton in January before it moves to London’s Duke Of York’s Theatre for an 11 week-season.

Larson said: “I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson.

“Storytelling has always been the way I organise life, feelings and experiences.

Brie Larson will make her West End debut in 2025 (Doug Peters/PA)

“I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

The Hollywood actress, who won an Academy Award for her role in Room in 2016, is also known for playing Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, and starring in the drama series, Lessons In Chemistry.

Director Fish said: “What is ancient and what is contemporary? Carson’s translation explodes this question.

“It is a thrilling challenge to work on Sophocles’s tragedy, by way of Carson’s words, and on the beautiful stage of the Duke of York’s with Brie Larson”.

Elektra follows a woman who is haunted by her father’s assassination and is consumed with vengeance.

The production will be staged in Brighton from January 13 to 18 before it moves to London from January 24 to April 12.

Tickets go on general sale on October 2. Further casting is to be announced.