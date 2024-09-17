Motsi Mabuse to join judging panel for Strictly Come Dancing tour

Motsi Mabuse is to join the judging panel for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing tour of England and Scotland.

The BBC One dancing competition returned to TV screens at the weekend and will be followed by 30 live shows, taking place in cities including London and Manchester, after the 20th anniversary series comes to an end.

Former Strictly professional and It Takes Two co-presenter Janette Manrara will return as host while Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will be on the judging panel alongside Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Rob Parfitt/BBC/PA)

Mabuse said: “I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour.

“I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country – it will be such a joy to be part of that magic – I can’t wait for January.”

Head judge Ballas added: “I can’t think of a better way to start 2025 than on the Strictly Live Tour.

“I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check.

“I always love seeing the fans who travel to watch us – we can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you all.”

Revel Horwood has directed the live show, which features the Strictly band and singers, and includes dances from the series as well as group numbers.

He said: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour – it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

“Audiences will be able to enjoy all of the glitz and glamour of the TV show and see their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal.

“And with Motsi joining us for the first time, it’s going to be even more fab-u-lous!”

Du Beke added: “This will be my third year on the arena tour and I really can’t wait.

“Having all four of the judges behind the desk is going to be so much fun.

“The scale of the live show is really something to behold and we love it just as much as the audience – it’s a great outing for all the family.”

Professional dancers and their celebrity partners will perform in the shows and the judges will determine the recipients of the glitterball trophy.

The tour begins with five shows at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena from January 17 to 19, two shows at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on January 21, three shows at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from January 22 to 23, four shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro from January 24 to January 26, and two shows at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena from January 28 to 29.

There will be two shows at Leeds’ First Direct Arena from January 30 to 31, four shows at Manchester’s AO Arena from February 1 to 2, three shows at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from February 4 to 6, and five shows at London’s O2 Arena from February 7 to 9.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday September 20 from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.