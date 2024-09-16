Richard Gadd encourages perseverance after Emmy win for Baby Reindeer

Scottish star Richard Gadd said “no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better” as he collected his first Emmy award for TV series Baby Reindeer.

Gadd, who created and starred in the dark Netflix show, appeared on stage at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles to collect the award for best writing for a limited or anthropology series.

“This is the stuff of dreams,” the 35-year-old, wearing a kilt, said on stage about the hit show said to be inspired by his real-life experiences.

Richard Gadd poses in the press room with the award for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for Baby Reindeer during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“Look, 10 years ago I was down and out. I never ever thought I’d get my life together.

“I never ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again, and then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.

“I don’t mean that to sound arrogant. I mean it as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere.

“I don’t know much about this life, I don’t know why we are here, none of that, but I do know that nothing lasts forever, and no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better.

“So if you’re struggling, keep going – keep going and I promise you things will be okay.”

Jessica Gunning poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Baby Reindeer (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

His win comes after co-star Jessica Gunning won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for playing Martha Scott, who stalks Gadd’s character Donny Dunn.

“I am so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer,” she said on stage.

“My biggest thanks has to go to Mr Richard Gadd, I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time, so I’m going to sing,” she joked.

“Thank you for trusting me to be your Martha, I will never, ever forget her or you or this.”

The show hit the headlines after a woman claiming to be the inspiration behind Martha, filed a lawsuit against Netflix alleging the story is inaccurate.

The ceremony also saw early wins for hit series The Bear at the 76th Emmy Awards.

In their opening monologue, father and son hosting duo Eugene and Dan Levy made jokes about The Bear featuring in the comedy category following reaction that it should be categorised as a drama.

Hosts Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The series is about a star chef (Jeremy Allen White) who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother.

Allen White described himself as “so, so, so lucky” after picking up the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

“This show has changed my life, it has instilled a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you are able to reach out, you are really truly not actually alone,” he said on stage.

His win came after US actor Moss-Bachrach won best supporting actor in a comedy for his role as restaurant manager Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Christopher Storer picked up the directing award for a comedy series for The Bear.

The ceremony also saw Liza Colon-Zayas win an Emmy for best supporting actress for her role as Tina in The Bear, telling the audience she “revered” the women in the category including Carol Burnett and Meryl Streep.

Referencing the upcoming presidential election, she added: “To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote, vote for your rights.”

Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for The Crown (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki won her first Emmy Award for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown – a fictionalised drama about the British royal family.

“Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being, has been my great privilege – it has been a gift,” she said on stage after collecting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama.

Hollywood stars descended upon the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the second time this year to celebrate the best in television, after the September 2023 ceremony was delayed following the US writers’ and actors’ strikes.