Jessica Gunning celebrates ‘bravery’ of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has praised Richard Gadd’s bravery in creating and starring in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series.

The dark comedy thriller is among the British shows hoping to win big at the star-studded 76th Emmy Awards ceremony, having secured a total of 11 nominations.

Scottish comedian Gadd is up for three gongs for acting, writing and producing while Gunning, who plays stalker Martha Scott, has been nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series.

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd star in Baby Reindeer (Lucy North/PA)

The show, which sees Gadd’s character Donny Dunn stalked by Gunning’s character, hit the headlines after a woman claiming to be the inspiration behind Martha filed a lawsuit against Netflix, alleging the story is inaccurate.

“Unfortunately because it is a legal case I don’t know if we are allowed to comment on that really but I just want to be here to celebrate the show and celebrate Richard’s bravery and the incredible writing and his story – and obviously it means so much that I was allowed to be part of it,” she told the Hollywood Reporter on the Emmys red carpet.

She later told Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet: “I just don’t think either me or Richard expected the amount of people to have seen it.

“I think we both thought it might be an indie British hit, and then suddenly before we knew it, people in America were talking about it, people all over the world, it was astonishing, but incredible as well.

“It has touched so many people. I think so many people have got in touch with both of us after the show finished, and just said how moved they were…and how brave Richard has been in playing that part.

“It’s just been amazing how many lives it’s affected and how many people have watched.”

Gunning said it has been a “whirlwind” since the show first aired in April this year.