Jane’s Addiction cancel tour dates after singer threw punch at guitarist

Jane’s Addiction have announced they will cancel their remaining tour dates and will “take some time away as a group” after singer Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

Announcing the cancellations, the band said fans with tickets to their remaining concerts would be refunded by the platform they purchased them from.

It comes after the Boston show on Friday night was abruptly cut short by the Los Angeles-formed band after Farrell attacked Navarro.

After the singer was taken off stage, 57-year-old Navarro, also a host of the tattoo reality series Ink Master, came back on with the other members and applauded the audience.

The band, who reunited after more than a decade for a tour, cancelled the next date at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sunday.

An Instagram post from the alternative rock band announcing the tour cancellation, read: “To all the fans.

“The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.

“As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

“Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase, or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek etc, please reach out to them direct.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell said there had been “a lot of tension and animosity between the members” at the gig.

She said in the post: “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.

“Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night.

“But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was playing too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

Jane’s Addiction previously said fans who attended the initial Boston gig would be refunded, with social media videos showing Lollapalooza founder Farrell, 65, elbowing Navarro, shouting at him and punching him, before being restrained by crew members at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion.

The band are known for songs such as Strays and The Great Escape Artist, and have released four albums Nothing’s Shocking (1988), Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990), Strays (2003), and The Great Escape Artist (2011).

In 2013 the band were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.