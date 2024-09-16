Andrew Scott and Hiroyuki Sanada lead arrivals at 2024 Emmy Awards

Emmy-nominated actors Andrew Scott and Hiroyuki Sanada have led arrivals at the star-studded awards ceremony celebrating the best in television.

Hollywood stars have begun to descend upon the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the second time this year, as the September 2023 ceremony was delayed until January 2024 because of the US writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy are set to host the 76th awards ceremony, with the biggest contenders including Shogun, The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, True Detective: Night Country, The Crown and Baby Reindeer.

Japanese historical drama Shogun, based on James Clavell’s best-selling 1975 novel of the same name about the events and figures of 1600 Japan, is the most nominated series with 25 nods.

Hiroyuki Sanada in a scene from Shogun. (Katie Yu/FX via AP)

Sanada, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, told People on the red carpet: “It’s an amazing experience for me, first nomination, and so proud of our crew and cast, happy to be here.”

The 63-year-old said they attempted to keep the show as “authentic” as possible.

“We believed the audience are intelligent and (have), imagination, and it worked,” he said.

“After we finished the shooting, as a producer we spent one year and a half on the post production, so every single version of editing… I checked everything.”

He added that following the “great reaction” they decided to create a second series and are “now preparing the script and another new crew and casting” with “another long journey just begun”.

Meanwhile, Irish star Scott was one of the first on the red carpet sporting a black tailored suit and a moustache, as he was nominated for his lead role in a limited or anthology series for Netflix thriller Ripley – where he plays a fictional charismatic murderer.

Among those in the category is Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, creator and star of Netflix series Baby Reindeer which is up for a total of 11 nominations.

Early arrivals also saw US actor Walton Goggins, who is nominated for lead actor following his role as Cooper Howard in post-apocalyptic drama Fallout.

“Some of the people in this category are my biggest heroes, I mean Gary Oldman and Donald (Glover) and (Hiroyuki) Sanada, and Dominic (West) was an old friend of mine, and so just to kind of be counted among them is extraordinary,” he said on the red carpet.

“On the very first day I had all the makeup on, the costume on, and the last thing I didn’t anticipate was the things that went in my mouth, I didn’t really speak.

“It just so happened to be 106 degrees in New York for the heat index that day, and I literally sat down on a rock and said, I don’t know that I can do this, I think I’m too old, I don’t think I’m going be able to do it. But we did, and very, very grateful for the experience.”

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards is being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.