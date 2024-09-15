Ferne McCann makes ‘very difficult decision’ to quit ITV show

Ferne McCann says she has quit her ITV reality show, citing it was a family decision.

The 34-year-old, who rose to fame on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex, launched her own reality series titled First Time Mum in 2017 – which was later renamed My Family And Me, and returns this week to ITVBe.

She said on Instagram on Sunday that “after an incredible 13 series”, she has “made the very difficult decision” that the latest series of the show, about motherhood and relationships, will be the last one.

McCann gave a “huge thank you” to her fans, and added: “This show has been such an incredible part of my life for the last seven years and what a ride it has been filming from being pregnant with Sunday to now.

“Your support and loyalty to me and my family has, at times, lifted me more than you will ever know. Thank you.

“From the day I started filming I have poured my heart and soul in to the series. I genuinely feel like I’ve laughed, cried, loved and lived with you, sharing all the ups and downs.

“This decision hasn’t been an easy one, but it feels like now is the right time for a change.

“I made this decision with my children (especially Sunday who has been on this full journey with me) in mind. They are my absolute priority and Sunday is now at an age where she is very much her own little person and I want her to go out there and take her own path.”

She also hailed ITV staff as “incredible”, saying they “have become part of the family too”.

McCann added: “I will cherish these memories and moments that I have been lucky enough to have captured forever.

“I am eternally grateful to every single person who has watched the show, supported us and been there through it all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The reality star also featured on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, and there are rumours she is lined up for the next season of the channel’s Dancing On Ice competition.

She shares a baby girl named Finty with her fiance, property developer Lorri Haines.

McCann also has an older daughter, Sunday, with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Collins was handed a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.