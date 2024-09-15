David Baddiel has ‘no plans’ to write for Jewish Chronicle amid fabrication row

David Baddiel has “no plans” to write for the Jewish Chronicle following columnists resigning from the newspaper over allegations about its coverage being inaccurate.

On Friday, the newspaper gave an apology to its readers after removing freelance journalist Elon Perry’s articles online due to it being “not satisfied with some of his claims” following an investigation into his allegations about the Israel-Hamas war.

Statements were then released by Jonathan Freedland, a BBC Radio 4 presenter of The Long View programme, journalist Hadley Freeman, and ex-The Times columnist David Aaronovitch on Sunday saying they have left the London paper.

Baddiel’s spokesman told the PA news agency: “David has no plans to write any more columns for the paper but there is no further comment at this stage.”

The comedian and Three Lions singer has written generally every few months for the Jewish Chronicle. His latest column was on September 11.

On X, Freedland posted his letter to the editor, which said: “The latest scandal brings great disgrace on the paper – publishing fabricated stories and showing only the thinnest form of contrition – but it is only the latest.

“Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgements political rather than journalistic.”

He also said: “Of course, all newspapers make mistakes and run articles that writers on the paper dislike.

“The problem in this case is that there can be no real accountability because the JC is owned by a person or people who refuse to reveal themselves. As you know, I and others have long urged transparency, making that case to you privately – but nothing has happened.”

The columnist, who started in 1998 at the paper and whose father worked there, said he hopes to return, if the Jewish Chronicle “returns to its best traditions”.

Baddiel and Aaronovitch retweeted the post, with the later saying he had “done the same”.

Freeman also posted saying she had “resigned as a columnist”.

She also wrote: “I’m immensely grateful for all the support I’ve had from the editors during my time there, and enjoyed writing for it enormously. But recent events have made it impossible for me to stay.”

Earlier in the week, the newspaper said it has “ended any association with Mr Perry”, who it said had worked with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), and have “reviewed our internal processes so that this will not be repeated”.

It also said in the online statement: “The Jewish Chronicle maintains the highest journalistic standards in a highly contested information landscape and we deeply regret the chain of events that led to this point.”

Freedland said the post showed the “thinnest form of contrition”, and said his bond to the Jewish Chronicle is why he stuck with it “even as it departed from the traditions that built its reputation as the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper”.

It is unclear which articles by Perry were the issue.

Perry, who lives in London, describes himself on his website as a “popular lecturer”, a Middle East expert and military analyst.

He also says he worked as “a commando in the Israeli army, taking part in numerous operations in pursuing terrorists in Gaza, the West Bank, and in Lebanon”.

One article he wrote suggested there is intelligence that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants to smuggle himself out along with Israeli hostages to Iran, which has been reportedly later dismissed by the IDF.

Perry and the Jewish Chronicle have been contacted for comment.