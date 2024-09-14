Strictly Come Dancing co-creator says criticising show could end up killing it

Co-creator of Strictly Come Dancing Karen Smith says that if there is continued criticism of the show it “could end up killing it”.

The long-running series is returning on Saturday for its 20th anniversary, following a wave of controversy over the alleged treatment of its celebrity contestants.

An investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by 2023 Strictly participant Amanda Abbington, but the findings are yet to be revealed.

Sam Quek, Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Dr Punam Krishan, Pete Wicks, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, JB Gill, Chris McCausland, Montell Douglas, Toyah Willcox, Wynne Evans, Paul Merson, Sarah Hadland and Tom Dean, are this year’s contestants (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Sherlock actress Abbington was the first to publicly allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice.

Pernice strongly rejects the allegations, and left the show. Fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima also departed.

Former Strictly executive producer Ms Smith told BBC News: “Strictly is the best of what the BBC does and people value it, and they look forward to it, and they schedule their weekend around it, and they care.”

She said it was “terrible” to think of how the production, celebrities and dancers felt, but added: “It would be a shame if it was picked apart to death and was allowed to die.

“Because journalists, if you keep picking and you keep criticising, you could end up killing the show that you spend weeks and months of the year talking about.

“So, be careful.”

(left-right) Anton Du Beke, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, won the Talent Show Award for Strictly Come Dancing at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Ms Smith also hoped “people can recover and move forward and learn from it, and remember that Strictly is fabulous, and people love it, people love taking part in it, they love watching it”.

The BBC’s new welfare measures include a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

The new series will also see the return of professional dancer Amy Dowden after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, when she found a lump the day before her honeymoon, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in that year’s series of Strictly.

Among this year’s line-up is comedian Chris McCausland, who is the first blind contestant on the show, opera singer Wynne Evans, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, JLS star JB Gill, singer Toyah Willcox and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, Olympian Tom Dean, Morning Live resident doctor and NHS GP Dr Punam Krishan, former England footballer Paul Merson and Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek are also competing.

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who is the second deaf contestant to compete after former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis won the series with Pernice in 2021, X Factor winner Shayne Ward, and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland complete this year’s line-up.

Di Prima said he “wasn’t meaning to kick” his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott and did not know from where the Love Island star’s allegations had come from.

The contestant’s professional partners will be revealed on the show later this evening, which also sees the return of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, and co-presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Earlier this week, the show won another National Television Award for talent show despite the controversy.