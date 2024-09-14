Country singer Tommy Cash, brother of Johnny, dies aged 84

Country musician Tommy Cash has died at the age of 84, the Johnny Cash Museum announced.

Cash carried on the legacy of his brother as a country music star following Johnny’s death in 2003 at the age of 71, and released the tribute album Fade To Black: Memories Of Johnny.

Icon Entertainment founder and chief executive Bill Miller, who launched the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, said on Saturday: “Shannon (Miller) and I lost a very, very dear friend last evening. I knew him for over 50 years.

“Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry.

“This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy’s beloved wife Marcy and his family in your prayers.”

Born in Dyess, Arkansas on April 5, 1940, after he left high school he enlisted in the army and worked as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Network.

He played with blues and country singer Hank Williams Jr, and landed his first record deal in 1965.

Four years later, he released the song Six White Horses, dedicated to the assassinated US political figures John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Cash was known for the songs Rise And Shine, I Recall A Gypsy Woman and One Song Away, and appeared in the 2016 teen film The River Thief with Highlander actor Paul Johansson.