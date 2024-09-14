Amy Dowden ‘grateful’ to Strictly family as she returns to competition

Amy Dowden has expressed how “grateful” she is to the Strictly Come Dancing team and professionals as she returns to the competition for the first time following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer, 34, will appear on the pre-recorded show on Saturday evening, following a mastectomy and chemotherapy leaving her with “no evidence of disease” following tests.

She found a lump the day before her honeymoon with husband, professional dancer Ben Jones, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in the 2023 series of Strictly.

The launch show will see the dancers perform an “empowering” routine to celebrate Dowden’s return, and will also see its celebrity contestants paired with their dancing partners.

Dowden wrote on Instagram on Saturday: “Tonight I return to @bbcstrictly doing what I love most DANCING with these talented souls.

“A big thank you to the entire Strictly family on and off the dance floor for all your support through everything and to (Jason Gilkison) for choreographing this beautiful number for my return.”

She also praised Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec for making her “feel confident”.

Dowden added: “It was so special as I had my husband and family in the audience. Their first time watching me dance again! So grateful to everyone and excited for the months ahead. #whatadifferenceayearmakes.”

Strictly choreographer Gilkison wrote: “So so proud of you my darling.

An absolute honour to create this for you xxx.”

Dowden has documented her journey undergoing cancer treatment after seeing the impact on others of her documentary discussing her Crohn’s disease and how it had helped her “accept” her own condition for the “first time ever”.

The first episode of the 2024 series will see her performing a routine to a medley including tracks such as We Like To Party! (The Vengabus) by Vengaboys, Baby Baby by Corona, and Get Ready For This by 2 Unlimited.