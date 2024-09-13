Nicole Kidman shares message of thanks following the death of her mother

Nicole Kidman has sent a message of thanks for the “outpouring of love and kindness” following the death of her mother Janelle Ann Kidman.

The actress, 57, shared pictures and a message from her and her sister Antonia on Instagram, which said: “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

Actress Naomi Watts, a friend of Kidman’s, was among those sharing messages of condolences, writing in the comments: “Sending so much love to you both. So sorry for your loss. Your wonderfully spirited mum will be missed by so many. Hopefully she is now peacefully reunited with your papa xxx love you”.

Musician Lenny Kravitz, who Kidman dated a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise, wrote: “My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power.”

Kidman was unable receive her award for best actress at the Venice Film Festival in person last week following the death of her mother.

She won the award for her performance as a CEO having an affair with a young intern, played by Harris Dickinson, in director Halina Reijn’s Babygirl.

A note read out at the festival on behalf of Kidman, said her “heart is broken”.

Halina Reijn read out a note on Kidman’s behalf (Ian West/PA)

It added: “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.

“I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken.

“We love you all.”