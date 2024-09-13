David Gilmour gets first UK number one album in nine years with Luck And Strange

David Gilmour has scored his first UK number one album in nine years with Luck And Strange.

The record is the former Pink Floyd guitarist’s third number one album after 2015’s Rattle That Lock and 2006’s On An Island.

Luck and Strange also tops this week’s vinyl albums chart for most physical records sold.

Speaking about the number one album, Gilmour said: “I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought my new album, Luck And Strange, and helped to make it number one in the official albums chart.”

Sabrina Carpenter topped the UK singles chart for the third week in a row (Ian West/PA)

As a member of Pink Floyd, Gilmour boasts a further six number one albums in Atom Heart Mother (1970), Wish You Were Here (1975), The Final Cut (1983), The Division Bell (1994), Pulse (1995) and The Endless River (2014).

Gilmour’s album was trailed by Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, which enjoyed its third consecutive week in the top five at number two, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The top five was completed by three Oasis albums, the compilation Time Flies… 1994-2009 in at number three, debut LP Definitely Maybe in at number four, and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? at number five.

In the UK singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter enjoyed her third consecutive week at the top with Taste, while her Espresso sat at number two and Please Please Please took number five.

Linkin Park enjoyed the highest charting single of their career with reunion release, The Emptiness Machine, reaching number four.

Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! completed the top five at number three, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s Die With A Smile duet saw a new peak of number six.

Leeds four-piece English Teacher have seen their debut LP, This Could Be Texas, back in the top 40, at number 40 this week, following their 2024 Mercury Prize Album of the Year win last week.

South London band, Fat Dog, made their albums chart debut with their first LP, Woof, this week, in at number 16, while it topped the official record store chart as the best-selling album of the past seven days in UK independent record shops.