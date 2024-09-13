Alan Cumming looks forward to ‘homecoming’ with key role at Perthshire theatre

Stage and screen star Alan Cumming has described as a “homecoming” his appointment as the artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The critically-acclaimed performer, writer and director, who made his professional theatre debut in Glasgow 40 years ago, said he is “a theatre animal at heart” as he vowed to embrace the role with all his passion and experience.

The Perthshire-born star, whose stage and screen performances have earned him numerous awards, said the Pitlochry theatre is a “hidden gem” where he will look to “showcase the best of Scotland’s thrilling theatrical legacy”.

He said: “For me, all roads lead to the theatre and all roads lead to Scotland. I am a theatre animal at heart and, like Robert Burns, my heart is in the Highlands.

“To become Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director is a homecoming I embrace with all my experience, all my passion and, yes, all my heart.

“This theatre is a hidden gem with the most amazing facilities and boundless possibilities, and I will invite the world’s best theatre artists here and showcase the best of Scotland’s thrilling theatrical legacy.

“I want Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be a home for everyone and to remain at the heart of the community. To quote Burns again, ‘I will dare to be honest and fear no labour’.

“Above all, I cannot wait to share Pitlochry with the world, and the world with Pitlochry.”

Cumming’s numerous stage credits include renowned performances of Hamlet in London’s West End in 1993, the Master of Ceremonies in a 1998 Broadway production of Cabaret, and Macbeth in a one-person Broadway show in 2013.

Kris Bryce, Pitlochry Festival Theatre executive director, said: “Since the moment we met, I have been completely won over by Alan’s passion – for theatre and for Scotland – by his energy and vision, and by his whole-hearted desire to join us as a steward of this very special place.

Cumming made his solo dance theatre debut aged 57 as Robert Burns in the play Burn at the 2022 Edinburgh International Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Under his artistic leadership, I am confident we will continue to grow in our role as the nation’s most impactful producing theatre, delivering bold, innovative work that resonates with audiences here and right across the world.

“Through the power of storytelling, I know Alan will continue to gather people together to explore shared human concerns and to create experiences that inspire, engage and empower our communities. I am hugely excited to be working in partnership with him.”

Cumming will begin the role in January and take over from Elizabeth Newman, who has held the post for six years.

Newman said: “Quite simply, I cannot think of a better person to join Kris Bryce at the helm and write the next chapter of Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s story.

“Alan is an exceptional artist and an inspiring leader who will catapult the theatre into new and exciting dialogues with artists and audiences here and around the world.

“I can’t wait to return to the theatre in the future, as a member of the audience this time, to experience the impact of Alan’s artistic direction and the work of the world-class artists he will bring to Pitlochry.”

Newman’s last production as artistic director at the theatre will be The Sound Of Music, which runs from November 15 to December 22.

Cumming, who was appointed following a three-month recruitment and selection process, will begin his first programmed season in 2026.

The 2025 season includes productions of The Great Gatsby, Grease, The 39 Steps and four new plays staged in the theatre’s studio.