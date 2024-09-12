Definitely striking: Noel Gallagher pleased with Oasis-inspired Man City kit

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has described his disbelief at being asked to design Manchester City’s new kit in the theme of hit album Definitely Maybe.

Gallagher, who along with brother Liam announced last month that Oasis are ending a 15-year feud to reform for a sell-out tour in 2025, has long held a friendship with Pep Guardiola, the manager of the Premier League champions.

The Gallagher brothers are City fans of old and the club’s current run of dominance at the top of English football is a far cry from their time at Maine Road and in the third tier of the game.

Noel said: “I’ve been supporting City for 50 years, the last decade has just been the stuff dreams are made of.”

He has now designed a fourth strip in the colours of the band’s 1994 debut album, and the club has recreated the album’s front cover.

Guardiola is pictured sitting on a sofa playing a guitar surrounded by members of the men’s and women’s first teams, in a living room decked out in City memorabilia.

Noel added: “Every single step of the way it’s got bigger and better and more global, it really is amazing.

“If Definitely Maybe has a theme, it’s honest, I think it’s real. People say that thing of if you walked up to your 16-year-old self and said ‘in 40 years you’ll be designing kits for the team’ you’d be like ‘what?’.

“It’s a proper honour. When the guys from (kit makers) Puma approached us at one of the games, I took about five seconds to agree to it.

“It’s the same colour palette as the cover of Definitely Maybe. I think it’s unique, but it’s definitely striking and I think it looks great.

“When you see people represent your club, it’s important that they look good.

“Definitely Maybe has never lost its magic to me. I just think it’s an amazing snapshot of what we were about.

“With the (album’s 30th) anniversary, I’ve been listening to it a lot more than I would ever listen to it. You know, it makes me smile. They were great times. Really, really great.

“It’s spawned a great football kit. So its legacy lives on.”