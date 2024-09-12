Debbie McGee says she has been asked to give evidence in Strictly investigation

Debbie McGee has said she has been asked to give evidence in a BBC investigation into Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice following allegations about his teaching methods.

The TV star and widow of magician Paul Daniels was partnered with Pernice when she took part in the dance competition in 2017, just a year after her husband’s death in 2016.

The duo made it to the final but were defeated by Holby City actor Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones.

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this year, an investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Pernice by former Strictly participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public.

Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice.

Pernice rejects the allegations.

Asked if she has been approached to give evidence in the investigation, McGee told GB News: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say or not, but yes, I have.

“It’s all very secret, and I’m sure everybody else who’s ever danced with him, and people that have worked alongside him, would have been asked to give evidence, too, so I just hope it all turns out well for all parties.”

She said she believes the corporation will be conducting the investigation “very thoroughly” and thinks “a lot of people” will be invited to share their experience on the show.

McGee added: “I don’t want anyone to be bullied, I’m really against all of that, but we are all different.

“People can react differently to different circumstances, or you just don’t have a chemistry with somebody that somebody else might have a chemistry (with).

“So, I don’t know what went on, but I’m sure that they will go into it in a lot of depth before making any decisions.”

Debbie McGee (Yui Mok/PA)

Reflecting on her experience on the show, the TV star said: “I had the most amazing time. Giovanni was my partner, and it’s still a life-changing experience.

“And at that time in my life, as well. It was a year after Paul, my late husband, had died. It was a tough, tough time, and it just totally brought me out of all my grief.

“And everyone on the programme is just so lovely, and it’s like a big family.

“And my experience of Giovanni, I know other people have said they’ve had a different experience, but mine was he really looked after me in my grief, and we had a great time. Great memories.”

McGee added that she believes the upcoming series will be “as wonderful as it’s always been” despite the controversy hanging over it as she feels it is an “uplifting show”.

Ahead of its new series, the BBC dancing show said it would introduce new welfare measures including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

Last week, Pernice announced he is joining the Italian “equivalent of Dancing With The Stars” following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.