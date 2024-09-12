Cardi B welcomes her third child with rapper Offset

US hip-hop star Cardi B has welcomed her third child with rapper Offset.

The Grammy-winner, 31, announced the news by sharing a selection of photos to Instagram of herself and her family cradling the baby in hospital.

Among the carousel of snaps were pictures of the US rapper and singer cuddling and breastfeeding the baby girl.

She revealed the baby was born over the weekend as she wrote alongside the pictures: “The prettiest lil thing. 9/7/24”.

Friends and famous faces were among those who sent their best wishes to Cardi B including fellow US rapper Megan Thee Stallion who wrote: “Congratulations” with a face holding back tears emoji.

US singer Halsey added: “Gorgeoussssss what a beautiful moment and beautiful momma.”

Cardi B already shares two children with Offset: six-year-old daughter, Kulture; and three-year-old son, Wave.

The rapper has filed for divorce from Offset and is seeking primary custody of their children, according to the Associated Press, citing court records.

She is also reportedly seeking child support from the rapper, known for his successful solo career and role in the rap group, Migos.

Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – rose to fame on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York before launching her solo music career.

Her hit songs Bodak Yellow and I Like It, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, on her first and only album, Invasion Of Privacy, secured her a Grammy for best rap album.

The rapper has continued to be a prominent name in the industry by releasing hit collaborations including joining Maroon 5 for 2018’s Girls Like You and Megan Thee Stallion for 2020’s WAP.