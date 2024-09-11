Oasis rules out Knebworth return along with any more UK dates

Oasis has ruled out returning to Knebworth Park “in the future”, along with any plans for more dates in the UK.

The band performed two concerts in the grounds of the stately home in Hertfordshire in 1996 in what were among their best and biggest gigs, and they later released a live album from the shows and the 2021 documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996.

There had been reports in the Sun newspaper that brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, whose comeback for a 2025 tour of the UK and Ireland sold out in a day, are open to the idea of adding to the 19-date run at the venue, situated near Stevenage.

But Oasis released a statement on social media saying: “Contrary to reports in some UK tabloid media today, Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future.

“There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour.”

The group has already finalised dates for the Live 25 tour to include two more London shows at Wembley Stadium on September 27 and 28 following the furore over fans unable to get tickets due to technical issues.

Those who are successful in the private invite-only ballot are set to be told by this Friday at 9pm, fans reported on social media.

The original release of tickets has led to an investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog after surging demand led to the price of standard tickets for the reunion tour more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its probe will include how so-called “dynamic pricing” may have been used and it will scrutinise whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law.

Ticketmaster has said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

Oasis has also distanced themselves from the pricing changes, saying the band was not involved with the decision.

Promoters are believed to have been responsible for the dynamic pricing decision, but they have not responded to the PA news agency’s multiple attempts for a comment.

A Ticketmaster spokeswoman previously said: “Fans can resell their Oasis tickets at the full price they paid through Ticketmaster or Twickets.”

Oasis has yet to release tickets or dates for their tour outside of Europe.