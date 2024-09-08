I starred in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – I met more celebrities than I could count!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"I walked onto the set and Tim Burton was just standing there, I was completely starstruck."

Those are the words of 41-year-old professional actor Rupi Lal, from Stone Cross, West Bromwich, who recently appeared as a named actor in Tim Burton's latest movie.

The highly anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice quickly became one of the most talked about movies this season, with many fans of the original cult classing Beetlejuice waiting for more than 36 years for a true sequel.

The sequel features a strong cast that includes original actors Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, and Beetlejuice newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and William Dafoe.

Rupi, who is an actor with the talent group, Red Talent Management, said he was shocked when he received an email confirming that he had gotten the role.

"I couldn't believe it when I got the email from my Agent at Red Talent Management confirming that I got the role" Rupi said.