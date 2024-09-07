Oasis confirm invites for private Wembley ballot will be sent overnight

Oasis have confirmed they will send out invites for a private invite-only ballot for their “final” Wembley Stadium dates overnight.

The band said they would be sending the invites out to “eligible fans we have been able to identify”, and added that those who were signed into a Ticketmaster account on Saturday August 31 and were able to join a queue for tickets “may be eligible to take part”.

It comes after the band extended their Live ’25 tour to include two more London shows on September 27 and 28.

The tour will be their first since breaking up backstage at France’s Rock en Seine festival in 2009.

A statement announcing the details of the private ballot read: “Invitations to enter private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed into your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday August 31, and you were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket, then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot.

“Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account and don’t forget to check your junkmail.

“Once successfully registered, you will be entered into the ballot for a code to access the final Wembley on sale.

“Due to the demand for the shows and to avoid last week’s long queues, codes will be strictly limited.

“Entry to the ballot does not guarantee you will receive a code.

“The ballot is only open to invited fans. You must register with the email to which your invitation was sent and which is registered with your Ticketmaster account.

“All other entries will be discounted. If you do not receive an email then unfortunately you will not be eligible for the ballot.

“You will be automatically discounted from the ballot, even if you go through the registration process.”

It comes after many fans were shocked by standard tickets for the reunion tour more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster, prompting the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they will look into the use of dynamic pricing.

Meanwhile, others were left angry and disappointed after being left empty-handed, having waited in an online queue for hours to buy tickets.

In a statement on Wednesday the band said they hoped the new ticket sale strategy will make “the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes” to obtain tickets.

It comes after Liam Gallagher spoke about his brother Noel for the first time since the reunion was announced, saying he “won’t have a bad word said” about him, and adding he would be “blowing him kisses in between each song”.