Joel Dommett to ‘steer clear’ of jokes about Strictly controversy at NTAs

Joel Dommett has said he will potentially “steer clear” of making jokes about the controversy surrounding BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing when he hosts the National Television Awards (NTAs).

It comes after an investigation was launched by the corporation following allegations made about professional dancer Giovanni Pernice by his former dancer partner Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public.

The dance programme, which will return for its 20th anniversary series this autumn, is nominated for the talent show prize, which it has won 11 times.

Speaking about the event and his role as host, Dommett, 39, told the PA news agency said: “I’m there just to keep the energy up.

Dancers accepted the talent show award on behalf of Strictly at last year’s NTAs (Lucy North/PA)

“I wouldn’t want anyone to feel singled out in that audience, really.

“Any sort of jokes we do make about people, hopefully they’re tongue in cheek enough to make people understand that it’s a bit of fun.

“But that is the hard sort of thing with hosting an awards ceremony, it’s hard to figure out what that line is and making sure that you tread the right course.

“But the NTAs is generally pretty fluffy and fun.”

Discussing Strictly and whether the show could win this year, amid the controversy, he added: “It’s a hard one really. It’s hard to know what’s gonna happen with it.

“It’s definitely not something I’m probably gonna joke about. You’ve just got to be so careful with these things.

Joel Dommett attending the National Television Awards in 2018 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Different award ceremonies would definitely go for that joke. I just feel like we’re probably better, potentially, to steer clear of it.

“It’s also a great show. Who knows what’s going to happen? Obviously it’s been horrible the stuff that’s been coming out.”

Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on Strictly and claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice, who rejects the allegations.

Dommett also reflected on this year’s other nominations and said it has been an “incredibly strong year” for British drama with hit shows including Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Baby Reindeer, Fool Me Once, and One Day all receiving nods in the new drama category.

“It’s gone from strength to strength,” he told PA.

“Mr Bates Vs The Post Office is the perfect example of something that – it’s sort of a sleeper hit, really.

“It’s not just been an incredible show, it’s also got politicians involved and things like that.

“It’s really changed the fabric of our country.

“It’s quite rare when shows like that come along and make a real difference.

“It absolutely shows the power of television.

“Then you’ve got Baby Reindeer.

“You would never anticipate it being so huge.

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd from Baby Reindeer (Lucy North/PA)

“I know Richard Gadd from the old comedy days of doing stand up, he’s just always been such a talent and so brilliant. Such a great writer and performer. Always put on these really interesting shows up in Edinburgh.

“It’s just so great to see him get the credit that he deserves. It’s mad, mad how massive that show became from sort of nowhere, really.”

Baby Reindeer is said to be based on a “true story” and after it was released to Netflix, Fiona Harvey came forward claiming to be the inspiration behind Martha and filed a lawsuit against the streaming platform, alleging the story is inaccurate.

The NTAs ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday September 11 at 8pm.