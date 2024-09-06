John Legend and Will.i.am remember ‘wonderful’ Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes

John Legend and Will.i.am are among the stars who have remembered Sergio Mendes as a “wonderful musician” following his death aged 83.

The Brazilian pianist, songwriter and composer died “peacefully” in Los Angeles with his wife Gracinha Leporace Mendes and his children by his side after battling the effects of long Covid, his family said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning musician helped popularise Brazilian music genre bossa nova across the world with his Latin pop hit Mas Que Nada.

A statement from the Mendes family said: “International music icon Sergio Mendes, who brought the joyous sounds of his native Brazil to the world, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2024 in Los Angeles. He was 83 years old.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children.

“Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona. For the last several months, his health had been challenged by the effects of long term Covid.”

Mendes, one of the most successful Brazilian artists of all time, recorded more than 35 albums during his career, many of which went gold or platinum.

He won the best world music album Grammy in 1993 for his record Brasileiro and garnered two Latin Grammy Awards for his album’s Timeless and Bom Tempo.

Sergio Mendes and wife Gracinha arriving at the 87th Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

The musician was also nominated for the best original song Academy Award in 2012 for Real In Rio, from the animated film Rio.

Among those he collaborated with over the years was US singer-songwriter Legend, who said he was “grateful to have known and worked with the great” musician in a tribute shared to Instagram.

“We lost a wonderful musician and a beautiful soul today”, he wrote alongside a photo of them in the studio together.

“I’m so grateful to have known and worked with the great @sergiomendesmusic. He brought so much love to the world and to everyone who knew him.

“I loved making music with him but also just spending family time with him and Gracinha and Chrissy.”

He also recalled how Mendes was a food and wine “enthusiast” and would have “endless fascinating stories” about all the music stars he had played with before sending his love to his family.

A version of Mendes’ hit Mas Que Nada which he recorded with the Black Eyed Peas topped the US charts in 2006.

It was included in his album Timeless, produced by Will.i.am and featuring artists including Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and the Black Eyed Peas.

Black Eyed Peas singer Will.i.am paid tribute to him by posting a photo of them smiling as they walked together with a dog to his Instagram Story and wrote: “A timeless friendship”.

He also shared photos of them sat by a piano together with their song Agua De Beber playing in the background.

The Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood also said “farewell” to Mendes by sharing a picture of the musician by a piano to social media.