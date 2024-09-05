Ex-WWE boss says ‘no-one really knows me’ in Netflix trailer for Mr McMahon

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon can be heard saying “no-one really knows me” in the Netflix trailer for a new series chronicling his career and the controversy that surrounds him.

Mr McMahon will be released onto the platform later this month and its trailer features snippets of interviews with former WWE stars including Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The 79-year-old resigned from the WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings amid sex trafficking allegations earlier in the year, and stepped down as WWE’s chief executive in 2022 amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

In the trailer, McMahon says: “People have wondered who I really am. Portrayal of me is that I’m a bad guy, but no-one really knows me.”

“When I bought my dad’s business my vision was to make this mainstream,” he adds.

McMahon was the leader and most recognisable face at WWE for decades and when he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at smaller venues and appeared on local TV channels.

WWE matches are now held in professional sports stadiums, and the organisation has a sizeable overseas following.

The trailer tackles the successes and scandals that have followed him, including allegations of wrestlers using steroids and the sex abuse lawsuit which a voice in the trailer says accuses him of “countless depraved and humiliating acts”.

Mr McMahon will be released to Netflix on September 25.