Corinne Bailey Rae says Mercury Prize-nominated album a ‘big deal’

English singer Corinne Bailey Rae has said it is a “big deal” that her album Black Rainbows has been recognised with a Mercury Prize nomination.

Speaking to Matt Everitt for BBC Radio 6 Music, ahead of the award ceremony, she said: “Record of the year is a big deal.

“It’s just a big deal that the record’s been noticed.”

She added: “It’s felt amazing, you know when we’ve been touring the album.

“I’ve been playing it to people who know my music historically and just to see people respond in the moment to like a punk song we’re playing, or a big futuristic squelchy afro soul thing or whatever it is, I love playing live, and I love trying to read the room.”

On the stories that have inspired the songs on her album, she added: “The story that always sticks with me is the one about Harriet Jacobs who is this brilliant woman, who was born on a plantation, who escaped from slavery by hiding out on the plantation where she was born.

“Nobody knew where she was except her free grandmother.

Corrine Bailey Rae performing at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London (David Jensen/PA)

“And she stayed there in this cruel space above her grandmother’s store house for seven years and to think of her, boring this hole in the side of the building and looking out and seeing her children grow up and hearing the voices of people who had enslaved her, who were looking for her, who were desperate to find her.

“Her master who believed he was in love with her. Then being able to resist that and make this kind of prison for herself in order to get freedom – her story is incredible.”

Among the other acts in the running for the prize are Irish singer CMAT with her second studio LP Crazymad, For Me and pop star Charli XCX with her sixth studio album Brat.

A slew of debut records have made the shortlist this year, including Early Twenties by singer Cat Burns, Silence Is Loud by jungle artist Nia Archives, When Will We Land? by the Scottish DJ Barry Can’t Swim and Who Am I by rapper BERWYN.

Mobo award winner Ghetts, who stars in Netflix series Supacell, has also been shortlisted for the record On Purpose, With Purpose.

Corto.alto’s Bad With Names is also nominated, alongside English Teacher’s This Could Be Texas, and Lives Outgrown by Portishead singer Beth Gibbons.

Last year Ezra Collective became the first jazz group to win the Mercury Prize, taking the prestigious music award with their second studio album Where I’m Meant To Be.