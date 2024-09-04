New science edition of Horrible Histories to be launched on CBBC

Fans of the children’s comedy sketch show Horrible Histories are to get a science-focused edition.

Horrible Science will include the same style of sketches which feature facts, silly songs and jokes which are synonymous with the Horrible programme brand.

The CBBC show will look at the science of the past, the present and the future as it explores the planet and the universe beyond

Horrible Science writer Nick Arnold said: “I can’t wait to see the new TV comedy series bring science alive for the new generation.”

Five of the episodes will also link up with the national curriculum, themed around key primary science topics – materials and states, forces and motion, light, sound and electricity, earth and space and working scientifically.

BBC Bitesize Primary, a resource which breaks down topics for students, will include 25 sketches of themes and songs taken from the episodes to help early learners.

Appearing in the sketches will be scientist Sir Isaac Newton on a rollercoaster as he explains forces, the Moon complaining that nobody has been to visit him in a while, and a tyrannosaurus who will take a trip to the doctors.

The series is inspired by the Horrible Science books written by Nick Arnold and illustrated by Tony De Saulles.

Arnold said: “It’s amazing to think that nearly 30 years since Horrible Science revolutionised children’s science books, it’s crawling off the page and on to the screen for a new TV series.

“Since I began writing Horrible Science, I have been thrilled to hear from young and old that my yucky books sparked an enduring interest in science.

“I can’t wait to see the new TV comedy series bring science alive for the new generation.”

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, added: “We know children and adults love learning about the past with Horrible Histories and we want to bring that magic formula of comedic excellence and educational value to Horrible Science.

“And for the first time we’re creating education resources for teachers and students to use in classrooms, together with a brilliantly entertaining show to enjoy at home, highlighting our commitment to entertaining and educating young audiences beyond what we’ve ever done before.”

Production of Horrible Science has begun and the brand will launch in 2025, with viewers able to watch on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.