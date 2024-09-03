Gemma Arterton says Sir Ian McKellen’s break after stage fall is a ‘good thing’

The Critic actor Gemma Arterton has said her co-star Sir Ian McKellen taking a career break is a “good thing” as he works “non-stop”.

It comes after the 85-year-old announced he was “looking to take the rest of the year off”, after he lost his footing during a play’s fight scene in June at the Noel Coward Theatre.

He has since been suffering from wrist and neck injuries.

Speaking about his break on the BBC’s The One Show, Arterton, 38, said: “Taking a break for Ian is actually a good thing because he works non-stop.

Sir Ian McKellen is to take a career break for the rest of the year (James Manning/PA)

“He has such an energy and zest, and loves his work and loves life.

“So taking two months off, is what normal people would do, you know?

“But just honestly, it was one of the biggest privileges of my working career, working with him.

“He is just the loveliest, warmest (man), but he pinches himself every day that he’s still able to do this job, it’s mad to think that because he’s so brilliant.

“He’s an icon, he’s so down to earth and grateful to be there, and that’s why I guess he still works all the time.

“He just loves the work and he’s a lovely man.”

Despite his break, Sir Ian attended the European premiere of The Critic, at the Curzon Mayfair in London on Monday.

The film sees Sir Ian’s character, a scheming theatre reviewer, engineer a diabolical blackmail scheme.