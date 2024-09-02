Sir Ian McKellen looking to take the rest of the year off after fall

Sir Ian McKellen says he is looking to “take the rest of the year off” from acting following a fall on stage.

The two-time Oscar nominee, 85, lost his footing during a play’s fight scene in June at the Noel Coward Theatre and has since been suffering from wrist and neck injuries.

He told the Big Issue that he has been “left feeling weak physically” from the Player Kings fall and is doing exercise to treat the issue.

Sir Ian added: “Of course, it’s emotional. We all trip all our lives, it’s just when you get to my age you can’t always get up again.”

Sir Ian McKellen is the Big Issue’s cover star (Big Issue/PA)

The Burnley-born actor suggested he is concerned that the fall, which left him with injuries including a chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist, could have been the result of him getting old.

“I’m just trying to convince myself it was an accident,” he added.

“I’m usually working or preparing to work, I’ve been doing a little bit of that, wondering what might be the best plan. I’m going to take the rest of the year off. Not because I need to, just because I want to.”

Sir Ian, who played John Falstaff in the play, a production adapted by Robert Icke from Shakespeare’s Henry IV, parts one and two, previously said a fat suit worn for the production is believe to have saved his “ribs and other joints”.

It has already been reported a new swathe of The Lord Of The Rings films is in the works with Andy Serkis directing and starring in the first instalment called the The Hunt for Gollum as the corrupted character of the same name as the title, also known as Smeagol.

McKellen seemed to point to him returning as the wizard Gandalf, the character he played in the first three films and The Hobbit trilogy, all directed by New Zealand film-maker Peter Jackson.

“Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating,” he said. “I may even be going back to play Gandalf again.”

Graham McTavish, Adam Brown, James Nesbitt, Martin Freeman, Cate Blanchett, Sir Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage and Andy Serkis, who were part of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Ian West/PA)

He added: “I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved, and they hope that I’ll be playing him.

“When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So, they better be quick.”

Sir Ian also spoke about how the US presidential election has been progressing as Vice President Kamala Harris takes on former president Donald Trump.

He said: “Though we’re not Americans, we have a right to be interested and concerned. It’s not an internal affair. The president in the United States can be a force for good and not good.”

Asked if he supported Ms Harris, he said: “There’s no choice, is there? Oh dear, Trump is so blatantly what he is, which is slightly reassuring.

“Other wicked politicians have disguised themselves, it’s all on display with Trump: his prejudices, his ignorance, his stupidity, his incompetence, his lack of experience in matters that matter.

“One impressive message to come out of Chicago has been saying we must listen to each other. Nothing wrong with having a good argument but let’s hear what the disagreements are. You discover that your differences may be huge but, actually, there are a lot of similarities that bring people together.”

Read the full interview with Sir Ian in this week’s Big Issue, out now.