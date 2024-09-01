Matt Smith worries stories are being ‘dumbed down’

Matt Smith is worried that stories and art is “dialled and dumbed down” in favour of simpler and less challenging narratives.

The British actor, along with Ralph Fiennes, have both previously called for the scrapping of “trigger warnings”, which let audiences know that there can be upsetting or traumatic themes in a production.

Smith is known for playing the morally dubious Prince Daemon Targaryen in the spin-off Game Of Thrones series House Of The Dragon, as well as previously taking on the role of the main character in Doctor Who, and portraying the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown.

Matt Smith admitted that he likes to play polarising people in an interview with the Sunday Times (Ian West/PA)

When asked if he likes to play polarising people by the Sunday Times, the Northampton-born actor said “100%”.

He added: “That’s the f****** point. We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular.

“It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything’s being dialled and dumbed down. We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something.”

He also said: “isn’t being shocked, surprised, stirred the point?”

Matt Smith and Claire Foy, who played the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen, in The Crown (Ian West/PA)

Smith said: “Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame. I’m not sure I’m on board with trigger warnings.

“I used to go to a local video shop and get Slither, Basic Instinct, Disclosure, all these erotic thrillers. I was way too young to be watching them. I watched Friday The 13th when I was nine… Actually, that scarred me. Absolutely ruined me.”

Smith also called being in the hit Netflix royal drama The Crown, which documents the reign of the late Queen, a “grey area”.

He added: “Because it’s about real people and it must be shit if you’re in that family. I get that.”

Smith has previously revealed that the Duke of Sussex walked up to him at a polo match, by calling him “granddad”.

He added: “He (Harry) watched the show. Well, I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”