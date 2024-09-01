Lorraine Kelly’s first grandchild ‘welcomed into the world with so much love’

Lorraine Kelly has announced the arrival of her first grandchild, saying “she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love”.

The ITV chat show host has one daughter, podcaster Rosie Kelly Smith, with her husband Steve Smith.

Rosie announced her engagement to fiance Steve White in June, two months after revealing she was pregnant.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Kelly wrote: “I have been bursting to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents.

“I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures. #love #joy #happiness #family.”

Billie Kelly Smith-White was born on Thursday, she added.

Kelly also wrote: “It feels like she’s been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

“I’d heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already.”

Sharing photos of the baby grabbing hold of a finger, Kelly was congratulated by Ranvir Singh, who fills in on Lorraine, as well as former Countdown star Carol Vorderman and ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway.

Singh wrote: “Awww the happiest days yet!!! So delighted for you all.”

Vorderman wrote: “How wonderful. Little Rosie… I remember her at nursery school Lorraine.

“A lifetime ago now. She’s a credit to you and Steve. Such a beautiful young woman inside and out. Welcome to the world little Billie. You’ve a fine life ahead of you with your mum and dad and Granny Smith too xx.”

Rosie and Kelly host a podcast together called What If?, in which they discuss life’s defining turning points with celebrity guests.

They also went on a celebrity version of the ITV gameshow The Cube together, and have hit the red carpet as a pair.