EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa left ‘trembling’ after Spanish break-in

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa says she was left “trembling and couldn’t really speak” following a break-in at her holiday home in Spain.

The actress, who won 2019’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and is known for playing Lauren Branning on the BBC One soap, shares two children with ex The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) cast member Dan Osborne.

She told The Sun on Sunday that they were all staying in Marbella, along with Osborne’s son from a previous relationship, when she woke up last Monday to see two masked men in the property.

Jossa alleges £20,000 worth of jewels and cash were taken, including an engagement ring, and one of the men was carrying something “long and sharp” that she was unable to make out clearly.

Jossa said: “I was trembling and couldn’t really speak as I was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life and instantly thought: ‘Oh my God. The kids.

“’Did he have a child in his hand? Did I see a little girl’s leg?’ I couldn’t think straight and was panicking.”

She says she then alerted Osborne, and he went “downstairs and grabbed a pool cue from the pool table” before they fled.

Jossa said: “I was frantically running around to all the rooms to make sure all the kids were in their beds, but they were all fast asleep.

“I had to reassure myself, touch them, to make sure they were there.

“That was my first thought.

“It wobbles me a bit, because I think it could have been so different as one of the kids could have woken up and seen a man holding something sharp and in a balaclava.”

The police in Malaga were notified by the family, who had CCTV of the incident.

The force has been contacted for a response.

