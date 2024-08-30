Oasis release Definitely Maybe anniversary edition as reunion pre-sale begins

Oasis has released a 30th-anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe as fans wait to find out if they will get tickets to the band’s reunion in today’s pre-sale ballot.

The new edition of the group’s 1994 debut album will feature outtakes, demos and alternate versions of songs recorded at the time, as well as a remastered version of the original LP.

The release is available as a four-LP vinyl box set, a two-CD set, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally.

It comes after the band announced they were reuniting earlier this week for a run of gigs in the UK and Ireland, their first since splitting up in 2009.

The pre-sale ballot for early access to tickets for the shows closed at 10am this morning, and fans will find out if they were successful by 5pm today.

Some fans are claiming to have already received links to the pre-sale on social media.

Ticket prices for the concerts were revealed yesterday, with prices for gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium starting at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket costing £506.25.

Oasis will play five nights at the national stadium, along with five dates at Manchester’s Heaton Park, three at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, two at Dublin’s Croke Park, and two at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: “The great wait is over.”

The band had to reassure fans on Wednesday that confirmation emails would be sent to those who had entered the ballot after they claimed to receive an “unprecedented volume” of interest.

A post on their page on social media platform X read: “We are aware that many of you are still waiting on a confirmation email.

“Rest assured they are on their way, as we process an unprecedented volume of entries.

“Everyone who has filled out the ballot form by 7pm BST today, Wednesday, August 28, will receive an email where they can confirm their entry in the ballot.”

To enter the ballot fans had to say who the band’s original drummer was, and are offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.