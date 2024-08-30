Oasis records best-ever UK albums chart week following reunion announcement

Oasis have recorded their best-ever week on the UK albums chart with three albums currently in the top five after they announced their reunion.

Debut album Definitely Maybe, a deluxe anniversary edition of which was released today, follow-up album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, and greatest hits compilation Time Flies 1994-2009 are all back in the charts.

It comes after the band announced on Tuesday that they would be reuniting to play their first run of gigs since breaking up in 2009.

Oasis will reunite for their first UK gigs since breaking up in 2009 (Adam Butler/PA)

The Official Charts Company confirmed Time Flies 1994-2009, which is currently number three, had seen the biggest jump in sales and streams of 332% week-on-week, with (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? in at number four, which saw an increase of 313%.

Oasis’s debut album is currently fifth in the charts, seeing an uplift of 297%, with the 30th-anniversary version tipped to challenge for next week’s number one.

All of the albums currently in the top five peaked at number one when they were originally released.

Oasis trailed behind Fontaines DC’s Romance and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N Sweet in number two and number one respectively.

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam confirmed the band’s long-awaited reunion by saying: “The great wait is over.”

Tickets for their 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will go on sale at 9am on Saturday while the sale for their two Dublin gigs will begin at 8am.

The band had to reassure fans earlier this week that confirmation emails would be sent to those who had entered the ballot after they claimed to receive an “unprecedented volume” of interest.

To enter the ballot, fans had to answer who the band’s original drummer was and were offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.