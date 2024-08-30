Media firm STV hires Rufus Radcliffe as next boss

Scottish media firm STV has appointed Rufus Radcliffe to become its next boss later this year.

The broadcasting business said Mr Radcliffe will take over as chief executive from Simon Pitts, who revealed plans to step down in March.

The incoming chief will join STV from ITV on November 1, the group told shareholders on Friday morning.

Mr Radcliffe held the role of managing director of streaming, interactive and data at ITV, playing a role in the acceleration of the firm’s digital transformation.

Paul Reynolds, chairman of STV Group, said: “The board is delighted to welcome Rufus to lead STV following a competitive selection process involving some of the best leadership talent in the UK media industry.

“We now embark on the next phase of STV’s exciting growth journey as a digital first, content-led business and Rufus brings with him a rare breadth of strategic and operational expertise from his previous significant industry roles.

“We very much look forward to working with him.”

Mr Radcliffe said: “STV is a great brand with an enviable track record of making high quality, must-watch content and has a strong relationship with viewers and advertisers.

“I’m thrilled to be joining and cannot wait to work with everyone at STV to build on the tremendous success and growth of the past few years.”

STV shares were up 1.6% at 260p in early trading as a result.