Jenna Ortega embraces gothic glam at Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press call

US actress Jenna Ortega looked equal parts gothic and glamorous as she joined her co-stars at a photocall for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The follow-up from filmmaker Tim Burton opened the 81st edition of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday, marking a reunion for Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, who reprise their roles in the sequel, alongside new stars Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega attending the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall (Yui Mok/PA)

Ortega is known for her gothic roles, having starred in 2022 horror film X and hit Netflix show Wednesday, based on a character from The Addams Family, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

The 21-year-old arrived at the event on Friday wearing a dark purple suit dress with pointed shoulders and red detailing that matched her tights.

Jenna Ortega (Yui Mok/PA)

She paired the look with cherry red high heels and red sunglasses.

The Scream actress, who plays Astrid Deetz in the film, posed for photos alongside her co-stars on a set that was decorated with gravestones.

Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux (Yui Mok/PA)

Also at the press call at One Marylebone in central London, Ryder, who has starred in Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands and Netflix series Stranger Things, wore a dark grey ensemble to the event.

The 52-year-old, who plays Lydia Deetz in the movie, paired the matching jacket and skirt with black combat boots, a smoky eye and an updo.

Winona Ryder (Yui Mok/PA)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River, still haunted by Beetlejuice – played by Keaton.

Lydia Deetz has her life turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened.

Jenna Ortega appearing to look at a insect on her finger (Yui Mok/PA)

With trouble brewing in both realms, it is only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Following its premiere on Wednesday the film received a standing ovation.