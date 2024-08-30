Amy Dowden's return to Strictly Come Dancing to be celebrated with 'empowering' group dance by show's professionals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The performance will feature in the launch show of the BBC dancing programme's 22nd series, which will see it celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Dowden, who lives in the West Midlands and runs Art in Motion dance studio in Dudley, will return to the show after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, when she found a lump the day before her honeymoon, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in that year's series of Strictly.

Amy Dowden

The 34-year-old announced in February that she would return to the show this year, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with "no evidence of disease" following tests.

Speaking about the dance in her honour, Dowden said: "I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family.

"I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it's such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it's my first year again.

"I'm buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone's laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly.

"I'd like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer."

The routine was choreographed by Jason Gilkison and is danced to a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin' and Keep Moving both by Jungle, and Candle Flame by Jungle and Eric the Architect, all performed by Dave Arch and his band.

Dowden's family will be watching on when the dance is performed at Elstree Studios, part of a new series that starts on September 21.

Speaking about the performance he choreographed, Gilkison said: "It was an absolute pleasure to choreograph this very special, empowering and strong routine celebrating Amy's return.

"She and all of the professional dancers are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation, particularly with this celebratory dance."

Dowden is returning to the Strictly line-up this year along with dancers including 2023 winner Vito Coppola, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, and Carlos Gu.

It comes after a storm of controversy around the BBC dancing show over the alleged treatment of contestants.

An investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public.

Pernice rejects the allegations and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.