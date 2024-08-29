Morrissey claims Johnny Marr ignored offer of Smiths 2025 reunion tour

Morrissey has claimed that his former The Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr turned down a reunion tour.

The Manchester band, which had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs including Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, This Charming Man and There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, split in 1987.

On Thursday, Morrissey, 65, wrote on his website: “In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

Noel Gallagher (left) and Johnny Marr in May 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Morrissey said ‘Yes’ to the offer; Marr ignored the offer.

“Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November.

“Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

Earlier this week, Marr posted an image of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, when asked about if The Smiths will reunite following Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher ending their feud for a string of dates in 2025 across the UK and Ireland.

The 60-year-old musician has previously appeared to compare Morrissey to Mr Farage over the singer-songwriter’s strident political statements.

In 2019, he addressed The Smiths reunion rumours by joking that Mr Farage, who was then Brexit Party leader, could join the band to play guitar.

In 2016, he said in an interview with Sky News that Morrissey’s pro-Farage views would also be “a slight drawback” to any possible reunion.

Morrisey wrote in 2022 on his website about Marr, saying: “You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts.”

He also urged him to “move on”, before adding: “There comes a time when you must take responsibility for your own actions and your own career, with which I wish you good health to enjoy. Just stop using my name as click-bait.”

Following their split, Morrissey, full name Steven Patrick Morrissey, went solo and produced a string of hit albums, including number ones Viva Hate, Vauxhall And I and Ringleader Of The Tormentors.

Earlier this year, he said he sought “medical supervision for physical exhaustion” amid him cancelling shows in the US, but has since returned to touring.

The fallout of the 1980s split saw drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties.

Rourke died in 2023 aged 59, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

He along with Joyce and guitarist Craig Gannon announced a new live concert production called Classically Smiths in 2018.

AEG Entertainment Group and Marr have been contacted for a response.