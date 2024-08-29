I will be mindful of arts funding despite difficult choices, vows Swinney

First Minister John Swinney has said he will be “very mindful” of funding for the arts despite “difficult choices” facing the Scottish Government, after some of the country’s top musicians called for more cash.

Paolo Nutini, Biffy Clyro and Franz Ferdinand were among more than 170 figures to sign an open letter addressed to the First Minister in response to the closure of Creative Scotland’s open fund due to financial pressures.

They have joined a chorus of discontent from the arts sector, after 130 individuals and organisations urged the Scottish Government to restore funding last week.

First Minister John Swinney said he recognises the importance of the arts to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

The move was described as “disappointingly short-sighted” by Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, while the letter warned of a “cultural catastrophe”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, the First Minister said: “I understand the concerns that have been expressed by members of the artistic community about funding for culture and the arts.

“It’s a very important part of our country that we support and nurture investment in cultural and artistic activity.

Franz Ferdinand were among those to sign the letter (Ian West/PA)

“The Government already spends over £50 million in the Creative Scotland budget, and we’re obviously facing very challenging economic and financial times at this particular moment and we obviously want to continue to invest in artistic and cultural activity.

“We’ll engage actively with the community to do all that we can to make sure that Scotland’s international reputation for cultural activity is enhanced in the years to come.

“I want to make sure that there is a high priority around cultural funding, because I realise how important it is to the wellbeing and the development of our society – it’s an important expression of who we are and it’s important for our society.

“So as the Government makes some really difficult financial choices, I will be very mindful of the importance of ensuring that we invest effectively in the artistic and cultural community within Scotland.”