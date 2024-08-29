Barry Keoghan joins fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders film

Barry Keoghan has joined his fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy for the Netflix Peaky Blinders film.

Oscar-winner Murphy, 48, has already signed on to come back as gangster Tommy Shelby for the upcoming movie from the period drama and crime show’s creator Steven Knight.

Keoghan, 31, who was nominated for an best supporting actor Academy Award for dark comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, will be part of the Birmingham-based production in an undisclosed role.

The 31-year-old Dublin actor, also known for Saltburn, is in the movie as the action shifts to follow the Shelby family into the Second World War.

The original series, which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022 on the BBC, follows the rise of the Shelby family from after the First World War onwards.

Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson has also been announced for the new movie, and Netflix has not said which character she will take on.

Knight previously said it will be an “explosive chapter” in the story with “no holds barred”.

Murphy, who will co-produce the film, said it was “one for the fans”.

Earlier this year, he dominated the awards season for his starring role in epic biopic Oppenheimer.

The Corkman took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for playing theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Sir Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.