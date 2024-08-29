Adam Sandler says his family adore Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

US actor Adam Sandler has praised Taylor Swift’s high-profile relationship to Travis Kelce.

The pop superstar and NFL player first stepped out as a couple in 2023, which comedian Sandler commended during his appearance on the New Heights podcast Travis shares with his brother Jason Kelce.

“You being together, that photo of when you first started dating, my god my family was like ‘Yes look how good they are together, he’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun with him’,” Sandler said of Swift and Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift following his side’s Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA (PA)

“Any time Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f***ing family is high fiving,” the 57-year-old joked.

Hollywood star Sandler went on to describe the effect Swift has had on his daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

“What a girl,” he said.

“She means so much to our house. I think I was shooting Grown Ups or That’s My Boy, something in Massachusetts, and the kids were little and we were listening to Taylor Swift, listening to every song.

“It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record.

“When I was a kid, I think The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John where you do every tune, start to finish.

“Taylor in our house, every tune, they knew every word.”

Taylor Swift performing at her first London concert at Wembley Stadium, during the Eras Tour (Ian West/PA)

His praise prompted Kelce to describe Swift as the “best performer out here”.

Sandler joked that he gets nervous around Swift because he does not want to say the wrong thing which would “blow it” for his daughters, while also admitting he has become a Swiftie in his own right.

“I love listening to her in the car, I love what she has to say. Every message, every melody, the production,” he said.

“What she means to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

Sandler also spoke about when he took his daughters to the Eras Tour concert film premiere last October, when Swift complimented them on their 2023 Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

“Throughout the years, Saturday Night Live, she saw the kids there, took her time, hung out with them,” Sandler added.

“And then at her premiere for the movie, she talked to the kids about their movie, they did a Bat Mitzvah movie and she talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family.”