Amy Dowden: Cancer has forever changed me, I know my own self-worth now

The professional dancer, who runs Art in Motion Dance Academy in Dudley alongside partner Ben Jones, revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, after finding a lump the day before her honeymoon, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in that year’s series of Strictly.

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, the 34-year-old announced in February that she has “no evidence of disease” following tests, and she is due to return to the BBC dance competition for its 20th anniversary series.

Reflecting on her cancer diagnosis and treatment, she told Prima magazine: “I’ve come through the other side, and I can’t be angry any more.

“I can’t change what’s happened, I can only move on. I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I can’t give it any more time than it has already taken.”