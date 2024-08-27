Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson celebrate marriage in 16th-century Italian castle

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick and British actress-turned-model Amy Jackson have celebrated their marriage during a three-day wedding on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The pair, who met in 2021 at Silverstone racetrack, got engaged at the end of January.

The couple legally got married during an intimate ceremony in London, with Jackson opting for a vintage Chanel dress with a custom-made Maison Michel hat, before flying out to Italy to kickstart the celebrations, they told Vogue Italy.

The festivities began with a cruise “as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks”, Jackson wrote on Instagram.

While Westwick wrote: “The first evening of our wedding celebration was a dream – Neapolitan street food and sushi by the epic Michelin Star chef Salavtore Lazzetta @rearrestaurant, never ending Spicy Margaritas, and dancing under the stars with our favourite people in the world.”

The wedding day was hosted at the 16th-century Castello di Rocca Cilento with panoramic views of the sea.

Jackson wore a strapless bodice dress designed by Alberta Ferretti featuring cascading layers, while Westwick opted for a Giorgio Armani-designed white tuxedo.

The bridesmaids were dressed in a floral strapless number dresses, with pink flowers in a nod to the ceremony theme Secret Enchanted Garden, Jackson told Vogue.

The couple selected Fly Me To The Moon and Dancing In The Moonlight as their first dance numbers.

The third day of the celebrations saw the bride and groom greet guests at a picturesque garden and beach club on the Amalfi Coast as the sun set.

“We wanted to recreate a ceremony reminiscent of one of our favourite places in the world, the garden of our new home in the English countryside, that would make us both feel happy and at peace,” Jackson added.