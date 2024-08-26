Aisling Bea announces birth of her first child by rating pregnancy

Irish comedian Aisling Bea has announced the birth of her first child.

The 40-year-old actress, known for comedy shows Living With Yourself and This Way Up, posted a review of being pregnant, including the “negatives” and “positives”.

Bea is in a relationship with London-based composer, musician and producer Jack Freeman, which reportedly began around two years ago.

She shared a slew of pictures of her baby bump, and a final image of her child, lying on her chest, to Instagram on Monday.

While welcoming her baby, she compared pregnancy to staying at a hotel.

Bea gave it a one-star review, and said that in the later stages she was repeatedly kicked” and had urinary tract infections (UTIs) as well as “bleeding, depression, cramps, insomnia, nosebleeds, sinus blockage, migraines, vomiting” and was “randomly touched by people without asking” and had “bones mushing, organs moving, skin stretching”.

She also seemed to express frustration at people telling her “all the pain” is a “privilege” and would be “worth it in the end”, and added that she had more awareness of climate change and experienced boredom during this period.

Bea said all the symptoms were described as “normal” and she “was repeatedly recommended a nice bath” to alleviate the issues.

The few positives she listed were that the baths were “quite nice”, and she had “lots of help with bags”, along with a kebab shop giving her extra chips free of charge.

Reflecting on another benefit, the birth of her child, she said: “(I) was given a little gift at checkout which is, admittedly, quite cute.”

She signed off saying: “Here’s some pictures of the trip when I didn’t hate it/looked like I didn’t hate it.”

Comedian Ellie Taylor, Danish model Helena Christensen, and Me Before You actor Sam Claflin all welcomed her baby news.

Taylor wrote: “Ah Aisling! Huge congratulations.”

Bea has previously poked fun at her pregnancy.

When she announced it in June, she enlisted the help of comedian Seth Herzog, actor Paul Rudd and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce.

She took photos of a face drawn on her “bump” posing alongside the three men.