Cruise ship sends message to festival crowd as it sails past Fatboy Slim set

A cruise ship has lit up with Pompey in giant blue letters as it sailed past Fatboy Slim headlining a seaside festival in Portsmouth.

The 912ft-long Resilient Lady set off from the Hampshire port midway through the Brighton-based DJ’s set at Victorious Festival on Friday night.

The giant letters on the side of the newest ship in the Virgin Voyages’ fleet spelled out the nickname for the city in the colours of the local football team.

A Portsmouth International Port spokeswoman said: “Eat, sleep, rave, repeat for Resilient Lady as she sailed past Portsmouth’s infamous Victorious Festival during Fatboy Slim’s set on Friday evening (23 August), heading for Amsterdam on a four-night cruise.

“Virgin Voyages newest addition to the fleet, Resilient Lady, started her first UK arrival as she means to go, getting caught up in revelry as 80,000 festival goers from Victorious enjoyed Fat Boy Slim’s headline slot.”

Other acts during the three-day event include Snow Patrol, Biffy Clyro, Jamie T, the original Sugababes line-up, the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, Pixies, Becky Hill and Jess Glynne.