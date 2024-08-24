Foo Fighters say Donald Trump did not have permission to use My Hero at rally

Foo Fighters are the latest artists to have had their music used by Donald Trump for his presidential election campaign without their permission.

The US rockers’ hit song My Hero was played at an Arizona rally on Friday as the former American president welcomed Robert F Kennedy Jr to the stage.

Kennedy Jnr’s appearance came after he suspended his independent campaign for US president and endorsed Trump.

When asked on social media if they allowed Trump to use their 1997 track at the event, Foo Fighters simply replied: “No”.

The rock band also reposted a screenshot of their comment to their page on X with the caption “let us be clear”.

Speaking on the Trump campaign’s use of My Hero, a spokesperson for the band told the PA news agency: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it.”

The group join a long list of artists who have spoken out against Trump using their music without prior consent, including Celine Dion’s team, who condemned him for playing her classic song My Heart Will Go On during a campaign rally earlier this month.

Her management team released a statement on behalf of the Canadian artist and her record label saying the use of the song was “in no way” authorised, adding: “… And really, THAT song?”

Celine Dion’s management team also spoke out against Mr Trump’s use of her music (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this year, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr slammed Trump after the band’s hit Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want was played at a rally.

Responding to a video where the song could be heard playing in the background of a Trump rally, Marr wrote: “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now.”

In 2018, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith sent a letter to the then-president ordering him to stop playing the band’s songs at political rallies, after the band’s 1993 hit Livin’ On The Edge was played at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

The singer had previously sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.

The estates of Prince and Tom Petty have also demanded Trump refrain from using the music of the late musicians, while Rihanna issued a cease-and-desist letter after he played her 2007 hit Don’t Stop The Music at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne sent a notice to Trump banning him from using Black Sabbath music in his campaign videos.

Other artists who have taken action after Trump used their music include the Rolling Stones and Neil Young, while Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order after the band’s song, In The End, appeared in a video supporting the then-president.