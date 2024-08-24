Chris Hemsworth surprises Ed Sheeran fans by debuting drum skills at Romania gig

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth surprised thousands of people at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Romania by joining the singer on stage to play the drums for the first time live.

The Thor star, 41, accompanied Sheeran as he performed his hit track Thinking Out Loud to around 60,000 fans at The National Arena in Bucharest on Saturday.

The moment was filmed for the second series of Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, which sees the Australian actor undertake various extraordinary journeys and extreme challenges in an attempt to understand the limits of the human body.

Hemsworth took on his latest test this weekend after learning to play the drums from scratch.

In the new Disney+ series from National Geographic, the actor will explore issues people across the world face daily, including pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection.

Guided by experts and mentors, he travels the world to “uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life”, Disney+ has said.

The next instalment will also see him travel through countries including Nepal, Italy, Australia and the UK as he takes on more challenges.

The first series saw Hemsworth push the limits of his body and mind to see how fasting can affect the body’s anti-ageing power as well as exploring how to manage stress so it does not kill you.

He also looked at how exposure to extreme temperatures can impact our bodies’ own defences against old age.

Hemsworth first made a name for himself playing Kim Hyde in the Australian soap opera Home And Away before he embarked on a Hollywood career.

He starred as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the Norse mythological god of thunder in a host of films including four standalone Thor films.

His latest released project sees him play warlord leader Dementus in post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Disney+ series from National Geographic, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, will launch in 2025.