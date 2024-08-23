Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega stab and shoot one other in Taste music video

Sabrina Carpenter and actress Jenna Ortega can be seen stabbing and shooting one other in the horror-inspired music video for single Taste.

US singer Carpenter, 25, said she was “inspired, impressed, and amazed” by Wednesday star Ortega, who was the one person she had “in mind” for the “ambitious” video.

The 21-year-old is known for appearing in gothic films and TV series, and also stars in the upcoming sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice.

In an Instagram post, Carpenter said: “This song is so special to me and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone that helped me bring one of my most ambitious videos to life.

“I had one person in mind for this and that was the one and only @jennaortega.

“Watching her on screen is a true dream come true and I’m so inspired, impressed, and amazed by her.

“This could not have happened without the brain and skill and heart that is @davemeyers thank you to him and his talented crew for bringing this crazy vision to life.”

The music video begins with a parental advisory viewer warning before the opening shot shows a number of weapons including a baton, guns, knives and nunchucks, laid out with a teddy bear and fluffy handcuffs.

The warning reads: “The following video contains explicit content and depicts graphic violence which may be offensive to some viewers. Viewers discretion is advised.”

Across the three-minute video, directed by Dave Meyers, Carpenter uses a voodoo doll to contort Ortega’s body and throws a knife into her eye.

Appearing to pay homage to the 1960 cult horror film Psycho, she attempts to stab Ortega in the shower, mimicking the scene in which Marion, played by Janet Leigh, is stabbed by a silhouetted assailant.

In footage reminiscent of 1992 comedy horror Death Becomes Her, starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis, Carpenter is seen with a gaping hole through her stomach.

Fighting back, Ortega shoots Carpenter, cuts her with a chainsaw, uses a voodoo doll to set her on fire, and slices off her arm before strangling her with it.

Ortega also wears a white eye patch with a red cross while dressed as a nurse in homage to Daryl Hannah’s Elle Driver character in Kill Bill.

The video, which also features a kiss between the two, ends when the pair attend the funeral of their “beloved boyfriend” in glamorous black gowns after Ortega kills him.

Taste is on Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, which was released on Friday to the praise of music stars including Taylor Swift who said in an Instagram story she had “made an extraordinary album” .

Last month, Carpenter made UK chart history when she became the first female artist to spend three consecutive weeks at numbers one and two concurrently with her singles Espresso and Please Please Please.

The music artist, who gained recognition as a Disney Channel personality before her singing career, has had five top 40 songs in the UK singles chart, alongside her number ones with Skin, Feather and Nonsense.

In July, she announced UK and European dates for her Short n’ Sweet tour, which includes two nights at The O2 in London supported by rising star Rachel Chinouriri.