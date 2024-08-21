Victoria Beckham to star in her own Netflix docuseries after success of Beckham

Victoria Beckham is set to star in a new Netflix documentary series which will explore her fashion and beauty business.

The series will offer a “behind-the-scenes” look at her reinvention from Spice Girl to a creative director of her own brand.

It follows the success of Beckham, the Netflix docuseries which followed the rise of her husband David Beckham from a young talented footballer to England captain.

The series also gave an insight into their family life and the couple’s relationship, including the pair addressing speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003. David has also denied the claims.

The new docuseries, which was announced at Edinburgh TV Festival, will provide further access to the family and those close to them as well as featuring “never-before-seen” archive footage.

The couple married in 1999 and share four children together – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson, who worked on Beckham, will act as executive producer on the Victoria edition alongside Bafta-nominated producer Julia Nottingham.

A docuseries centred on TV chef Gordon Ramsay and another on boy band Take That were also amongst the slate of new programmes that were announced by the streaming giant on Wednesday in Edinburgh.

The Ramsay series will follow the Michelin-starred chef over nine months in the lead-up to “his biggest restaurant venture to date” – the opening of five culinary experiences in London’s 22 Bishopsgate.

It will also see the chef trying to balance his work commitments with being a husband and father-of-six.

The Take That documentary will explore the pop group’s rise to fame in the 1990s as a five-piece originally consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Netflix has said the series will offer “unprecedented insight” into the band with access to Barlow, Donald and Owen alongside interviews by Orange and Williams.

Meanwhile, Furiosa and The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as murderous Grace Bernard in the screen adaptation of Bella Mackie’s best-seller How To Kill Your Family.